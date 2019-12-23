Van Hollen sent a letter on Monday to Gene Dodaro, the GAO comptroller general, outlining why he believes Trump’s decision violated the Impoundment Control Act (ICA), which restricts a president’s ability to withhold funds appropriated by Congress.
“The Administration has failed to even state a legal reason under the ICA for its withholding of security assistance for Ukraine, and the evidence refutes the Administration’s stated reasons,” Van Hollen wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The Hill ahead of its release.
“The Administration must be held accountable for its violations of the ICA, or we will open the floodgates for this and future Administrations to violate the ICA with impunity,” Van Hollen continued.
Van Hollen’s letter comes after the House voted to impeach Trump on two articles stemming from his decision to hold up Ukraine aid and his request that Ukraine President Zelensky help “look into” former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden. One article charged Trump with abusing power in his dealings with Ukraine and the second with obstructing Congress during its investigation of those actions.
Van Hollen said in his letter that under the ICA a president has to notify Congress if they want to claw back or freeze funding already passed by lawmakers. But, “not only did the President not notify Congress of a deferral or rescission,” Van Hollen noted that the Defense Department told Congress twice that the funds would be obligated.
He added that Trump’s “corrupt purpose” for delaying the aid does not meet the ICA’s definition of a “programming delay,” where an agency can temporarily delay obligating money as they prepare to implement a program.
“It should be clear that the corrupt purposes identified by the House impeachment inquiry for withholding Ukraine aid violated the ICA,” Van Hollen wrote.
“This person expressed to me concerns about actions vis-à-vis the Impoundment Control Act,” Sandy testified, referring to an OMB lawyer that resigned.
Sandy also told House lawmakers that he raised concerns that if the Ukraine aid was delayed for too long it could “be a violation of the Impoundment Control Act.”
Trump has repeatedly stated that the release of the aid to Ukraine was not conditional, citing concerns about corruption inside the Ukrainian government as the reason.