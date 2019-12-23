(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Democratic South Carolina Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell has so far ignored calls for her to apologize for falsely accusing military cadets of making white supremacist hand signs.

Several Army cadets and Navy midshipmen were seen making an “OK” hand sign on ESPN’s College Gameday broadcast on Dec. 14 before the Army-Navy college football game. Norrell and others immediately accused the military members of making white supremacists hand signs on national television.

“Three separate candidates making the white power symbol on television. Wonder what the culture is like for the cadet in the front? There’s no excuse and he and other minorities there shouldn’t have to deal with such a cruel and disrespectful environment,” Norrell said in a now-deleted tweet.

