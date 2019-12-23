Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined FOX and Friends on Monday morning to discuss the latest on the Trump impeachment trial.

Speaker Pelosi and Democrats accused President Trump of criminal action by invoking presidential privilege during their slapdash and politicized impeachment trial in the House.

McConnell told the FOX and Friends hosts that Speaker Pelosi seems to think she can dictate the rules of a Senate impeachment trial.

McConnell also laughed off Chuck Schumer’s ridiculous statements on an impartial senate hearing saying, “Do you think Chuck Schumer is impartial? Do you think Senator Warren is impartial? Do you think Bernie Sanders is impartial? Let’s quit the charade!”

McConnell then added, “We Can’t do anything until the Speaker sends over the papers so enjoy the holidays.”

The ball is in McConnell’s court now despite the rantings by Democrats.

