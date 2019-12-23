An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a TMZ news alert announcing “4 dead, 12 injured” after singer-rapper Lizzo performed a stage dive at a New York concert.

Verdict: False

The tweet has been fabricated.

Fact Check:

Melissa Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo, has released three studio albums so far. Her most recent album, entitled “Cuz I Love You,” peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. Lizzo has been nominated for eight Grammy awards.

The alleged tweet, which was screen grabbed and posted on Facebook, masquerades as a breaking news alert from TMZ, saying, “BREAKING: 4 dead, 12 injured after artist Lizzo performed a stage dive at a show in New York.” It appears to be an attempt at body-shaming the Grammy-nominated artist.

Yet, while it mimics the breaking news format used by some outlets on Twitter, TMZ has never tweeted this news alert. It doesn’t appear anywhere on the entertainment news outlet’s verified Twitter account. Nor can any story be found on TMZ’s website. (RELATED: Did Morgan Freeman Propose A Holiday To Reduce Light Pollution On Twitter?)

The post’s claim that Lizzo did a stage dive at New York show doesn’t hold up either. If Lizzo had performed one, it would have been picked up by the media, yet no news outlets have reported it, and social media users haven’t documented any instances.

Lizzo made her “Saturday Night Live” debut on Dec. 21, performing her hit songs “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell,” according to Rolling Stone.