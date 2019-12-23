South Bend Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has picked up an endorsement for his presidential campaign from more than 200 foreign policy and national security professionals.

According to USA Today, 218 people signed a letter in support of Buttigieg’s candidacy as he vies for the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination. The names on the list include veterans of the Clinton and Obama administrations.

“Over the course of the past year, we have watched the emergence of a young leader who shares our belief in America’s leadership role and values,” the letter reads.

The endorsement pointed to Buttigieg’s “intelligence, steadiness, demeanor and understanding of the forces now shaping the world” and “his long-term approach to the generational consequences of near-term decisions.”

The RealClear Politics polling average shows Buttigieg has 8.3% support, well behind former Vice President Joe Biden (27.8%), Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (19.3%), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (15.2%).