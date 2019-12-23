Former Hawaii Gov. Neil Abercrombie on Monday called on Democratic Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardTrump says he respects Gabbard for voting ‘present’ on impeachment ‘SNL’ mocks Tulsi Gabbard after ‘present’ vote on impeachment: ‘Democrats, I’ll get you, my party, and your little mayor too’ Gabbard under fire for ‘present’ vote on impeachment MORE to resign from Congress, citing her “present” vote on impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rails against windmills: ‘I never understood wind’ Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control Bolton says he doesn’t think Trump admin ‘really means it’ on stopping North Korea nukes MORE and absence from Capitol Hill due to her presidential campaign.

“I feel very strongly the 2nd District of Hawaii must be fully represented,” Abercrombie, a Democrat who previously served in the House for nearly two decades, said at a press conference, according to the Honolulu Civil Beat.

Abercrombie said that Gabbard should step down and allow a special election to fill her seat. Gabbard, who has served in the House since 2013, has already said that she will not seek reelection to focus on her presidential campaign.

Abercrombie served as Hawaii governor from 2010 to 2014.

According to the website govtrack.us, Gabbard has missed about 86 percent of House votes in the last three months.

Gabbard has faced backlash from her party for voting “present” on the two articles of impeachment against Trump last week which alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents and stall Democrats’ inquiry.

Gabbard is considered a long shot to win the Democratic presidential nomination and did not qualify for last week’s debate. She is currently polling at less than 2 percent nationally, according to a polling average from RealClearPolitics.

Gabbard justified her decision to vote “present” on the articles of impeachment by arguing that she was “standing in the center” and called for a vote on her resolution to censure Trump instead.

“I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing,” Gabbard said in a lengthy statement last week. “I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country.”

Other Democrats in Congress expressed irritation at Gabbard’s vote, including another fellow Hawaiian, Sen. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoGabbard under fire for ‘present’ vote on impeachment Advocates call for ObamaCare open enrollment extension after website glitches Horowitz offers troubling picture of FBI’s Trump campaign probe MORE.

“She apparently can’t decide whether the president has shaken down the president of another country for his own political purposes,” Hirono told The Hill last week. “She hasn’t been able to decide whether that’s okay or not.”

Gabbard previously butted heads with Hirono earlier this year after she implicitly accused her home-state senator and other Democrats of having “weaponized religion for their own selfish gain” in their questioning of a judicial nominee.