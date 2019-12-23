Giuliani Associates Used Washington to Chase Ukraine Gas Deal...
(Top headline, 8th story, link)
Related stories:
House counsel suggests Trump could be impeached again…
McConnell NOT closing door on trial witnesses…
Evangelical tussling escalates…
‘God always chose people that had flaws’…
SEIB: Downsides of President’s Slashing Style Are Showing…
RUDY: ‘I know how not to commit crimes’…
Feds ‘absolutely a******* if they’re investigating me’…
House counsel suggests Trump could be impeached again…
McConnell NOT closing door on trial witnesses…
Evangelical tussling escalates…
‘God always chose people that had flaws’…
SEIB: Downsides of President’s Slashing Style Are Showing…
RUDY: ‘I know how not to commit crimes’…
Feds ‘absolutely a******* if they’re investigating me’…