President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rails against windmills: ‘I never understood wind’ Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control Bolton says he doesn’t think Trump admin ‘really means it’ on stopping North Korea nukes MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump had brief encounter with Giuliani on Saturday Trump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives Colbert presents ‘Once Upon Impeachment’ as new ‘animated classic’ MORE said he is “more of a Jew” than George Soros, a major Democratic donor and Holocaust survivor.

Giuliani claimed in a New York Magazine interview published Monday that former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchUS diplomat William Taylor to leave Ukraine post at the beginning of January Giuliani: Trump remains ‘very supportive’ of my efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine Giuliani says he told Trump ‘a couple times’ that ambassador to Ukraine was blocking investigations MORE is “controlled” by Soros.

“He put all four ambassadors there,” he reportedly said. “And he’s employing the FBI agents.”

The attorney called the billionaire an “enemy of Israel” and a “horrible human being.”

“Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him,” he said. “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue.”

NBC News followed up with Giuliani to ask about the comments, to which he responded, “I’m more Jewish than half my friends.”

The Hill reached out to Soros’s Open Society Foundations for comment. Spokeswoman Laura Silber dismissed conspiracy theories about Soros controlling ambassadors from the U.S. earlier this month, according to NBC News.

“The anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and false allegations espoused by Rudolph Giuliani and his cronies are aimed at fomenting hatred, undermining democracy, as well as distracting from the impeachment process and the critically important national security and constitutional questions before Congress,” she said.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said Giuliani’s comments were “baffling and offensive” in a statement to The Hill. He requested the attorney apologize and take back his comments.

“Let’s be crystal clear: Mr. Giuliani is not the arbiter of who is Jewish and who is not, or what is anti-Semitic and what is not,” he said. “For decades, George Soros’ philanthropy has been used as fodder for outsized anti-Semitic conspiracy theories insisting on Jewish control and manipulation of countries and global events.”

Opposing Soros isn’t what’s #antiSemitic. Saying that he controls ambassadors, employs FBI agents and isn’t “Jewish enough” to be demonized is. Our experts explain the #antiSemitism behind Soros conspiracies: https://t.co/rK4ZXecMxn https://t.co/uFvsRvB2Ys — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 23, 2019

Giuliani also went after federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, calling them “assholes” if they are investigating him.