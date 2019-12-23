President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rails against windmills: ‘I never understood wind’ Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control Bolton says he doesn’t think Trump admin ‘really means it’ on stopping North Korea nukes MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump had brief encounter with Giuliani on Saturday Trump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives Colbert presents ‘Once Upon Impeachment’ as new ‘animated classic’ MORE said in a New York Magazine interview published Monday that New York district attorneys would be “assholes” to prosecute him.

Giuliani said the prosecutors of the Southern District of New York (SDNY) would be “idiots” and “out of their minds” if they were investigating his connections to Ukraine and his finances.

“If they’re investigating me, they’re assholes,” he said in the interview. “They’re absolutely assholes if they’re investigating me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s attorney said he didn’t know if he was being investigated, but added the SDNY has asked two indicted associates of his for documents relating to him, his firm and “any actual or potential payment” to or from him.

“I’ve been doing this for 50 years,” Giuliani said in the interview. “I know how not to commit crimes. And if they think I’ve lost my integrity, maybe they’ve lost theirs in their insanity over hating Trump with some of the things they did that I never would’ve tolerated when I was U.S. attorney.”

Giuliani claimed the prosecutors could be jealous of him because of what he sees as the office’s decline since he ran it in the 1980s.

“It’s a terrible thing to say because it will get the Southern District all upset, but I know why they’re all upset,” Giuliani said. “Because they’ve never done anything like me since me. They haven’t done an eight years like I did since I left being U.S. attorney. Nothing close.”

“Jealousy,” he added, “and because I’m of a different political philosophy than they are.”

Former and current Trump officials testified that Giuliani was intertwined in the Ukraine scandal that rocked the presidency and led to Trump’s impeachment.

Two of Giuliani’s associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were indicted for campaign finance violations. The two had reportedly helped Giuliani connect with high-profile Ukrainian officials as part of a pressure campaign to push them to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPanel: Did Joe Biden just assure Donald Trump’s victory? Trump had brief encounter with Giuliani on Saturday The one issue where Democrats are to the right of Trump MORE, his son and interference in the 2016 election.