President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani blasted New York’s district attorneys in an interview published Monday, saying they would be “absolutely a**holes” if they prosecute him.

“If they’re investigating me, they’re a**holes,” Giuliani said during his wide-ranging New York Magazine article, in which he commented about the prosecutors at the Southern District office, where he once served as U.S. Attorney. “They’re absolutely a**holes if they’re investigating me.”

He added he does not know if the investigators are looking into him for sure, but “if they are, they’re idiots. Then they really are a Trump-deranged bunch of silly New York liberals.”

Giuliani said the SDNY has asked two associates of his who have been indicted for documents that are related to him or his firm, or about “any actual or potential payment” to or from him, but insisted that after 50 years, he knows “how not to commit crimes.”

“And if they think I’ve lost my integrity, maybe they’ve lost theirs in their insanity over hating Trump with some of the things they did that I never would’ve tolerated when I was U.S. attorney,” Giuliani added.

He said the prosecutors might also be jealous of him, as the office he famously ran in the 1980s has been on the decline.

“It’s a terrible thing to say, because it will get the Southern District all upset, but I know why they’re all upset,” Giuliani said. “They’ve never done anything like me, since me. They haven’t done an eight years like I did, since I left being U.S. attorney. Nothing close.”

He added the issue might also be “because I’m of a different political philosophy than they are.”

Two Giuliani’s associates, Russians Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are under indictment for campaign finance violations after reportedly helping the former mayor with a pressure campaign against Ukraine officials in a push to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and the matter of interference in the 2016 presidential election.

When asked how he ever had trusted the two men, Giuliani responded, “they look like Miami people. I know a lot of Miami people that look like that that are perfectly legitimate and act like them,” Giuliani said, pointing out neither has been convicted of a crime.