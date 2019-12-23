Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) on Monday accused the House of not affording President Donald Trump “due process” in his impeachment as he reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) withholding the impeachment articles.

Kennedy said on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” the process was a “rigged game,” likening it to “carnival ring toss” because of how “fixed” it was.

“The president was not afforded due process in the House,” Kennedy stated. “I mean, you can’t beat a rigged game. And the president was not allowed to call his own witnesses, he was not allowed to cross-examine the prosecution’s witnesses, he was not allowed to offer evidence until the very end. His attorney was not even allowed to participate.”

“It was as fixed as a carnival ring toss,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent