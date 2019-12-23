Former Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka told Breitbart News on Thursday that because the Democrats now “have a platform of extremism,” they know they are unable to win in a fair election, which is why they’ve turned to impeaching the president.

Gorka told Breitbart News on Thursday that the crime President Trump has committed was defeating Hillary Clinton, “and they’re never going to forgive him for that, so they’re trying to nullify the will of 63 million Americans in 2016.”

Breitbart News caught up with the former White House aide on Thursday, after he addressed thousands of young conservatives at Turning Point USA’s fifth annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Let’s not forget,” said Gorka, “nineteen minutes after I became deputy assistant to the president — after my boss put up his hand and was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States — the Washington Post wrote an article saying the impeachment of Donald Trump starts now. They’ve been working on this, my friend, for more than three years.”

“Truth be told, this is an infamous day, this is a very sad day,” added Gorka of impeachment, “because the damage the Democrats have wrought to the second-greatest power congress has — after declaring war in another country, which is the removal of an incumbent president — that damage may take generations, if not longer, to heal.”

The former White House aide also mentioned some of the “positive consequences” of impeachment, such as the uniting of the Republican Party, which we are now seeing more of due to the Democrats’ relentless attacks on President Trump’s every move.

We’re already seeing very positive consequences for the president and for the GOP. I’ve been very bold about what I think about the GOP — I said Donald Trump became president despite the GOP, not thanks to the GOP. In the last 72 hours, I have seen an unprecedented level of anger among members of congress who are Republicans and a coming together that, ironically, is thanks to Nancy Pelosi, so we’re probably stronger than we’ve ever been, and if nothing else happens, we’re going to be in a very good position in just over 300 days.

With regards to the unprecedented use of impeachment, and what that means for the future of America, Gorka said that “our Founding Fathers stated, when they gave this power to congress, that an impeachment should only ever be used when we are, as a republic, in a time of unprecedented crisis.”

“It’s not to be used because you don’t like the president,” he added. “It’s not to be used because you have a policy difference over a phone call that by all measures was absolutely above board and fine.”

“They have turned impeachment into a political weapon,” said Gorka. “If we ever elect a Democrat president again, the Republicans should file articles of impeachment the day that president is sworn in, because that’s what they’ve done to impeachment, and that’s un-American.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.