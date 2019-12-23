(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to officiate weddings in the state.

“I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration,” he said in a statement Friday.

“President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers,” Cuomo, a Democrat, said. “The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance, and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill.”

