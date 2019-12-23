New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill with overwhelming bipartisan support in order to keep any Trump-appointed judges from performing marriages.

“I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration,” Cuomo wrote in his veto message last Friday, positioning his decision as a moral one.

“President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers,” the Democratic governor continued. “The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill.”

But the bill was as noncontroversial as they come: New York law already allows any state judge to preside over a wedding within the state. This measure would simply have extended the same courtesy to all federal judges as well.

Even Democrat state Sen. Liz Krueger, who sponsored the bill — which flew through the state Senate and Assembly with respective 61-1 and 144-to-2 votes — seemed to find the decision excessive. “Four years ago, we gave the governor the ability to perform marriages,” Krueger said in a statement, “two years ago, we gave legislators that ability.” She continued:

Marriage in New York is inclusive, equal, and open to all who want it. So when it was suggested to me that we expand it to federal judges, I thought, “Why not? The more the merrier!” I’m certainly no fan of the judges this president is choosing to appoint — but since any New Yorker can become a minister online for $25 and legally perform weddings, I didn’t consider this to be a major issue.

The Federal Judges Association, the White House, and Cuomo’s office have thus far declined to comment directly on the matter.