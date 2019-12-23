“Silent Night,” declared by UNESCO to be an “intangible cultural heritage,” is perhaps the most popular Christmas carol.

It’s been performed by artists of all generations and in many styles.

The Gospel Coalition noted the words by Josef Mohr were married to a melody from Franz Gruber in unusual circumstances.

“Silent Night — or Stille Nacht in the original German — was created because Mohr needed a carol for worship. On Christmas Eve of 1818, Mohr visited Gruber with a poem he had written a few years earlier. Gruber quickly arranged the song to be played on a guitar with a choir because the church organ was broken. That evening at Midnight Mass, Gruber strapped on his guitar and led the congregation at St. Nicholas in the first rendition of Silent Night,” the site said.

“The song was an immediate hit, later being sung by traveling tours and performed before King Frederick William IV of Prussia. Later in the 1800s, the hymn was translated into English and made its way to America by way of a book called Sunday School Hymnal, though with only three of the original six verses.”

Bing Crosby’s version is the third-bestselling single in history.

A rebuilt Silent Night Chapel in Oberndorf is now a cultural landmark. (A replica can be found in Frankenmuth, Michigan.)

Hear are a variety of versions posted on YouTube, with some having received millions of hits:

On guitar, likely as it originally was presented:

[embedded content]

By The Temptations:

[embedded content]

By Chewbacca

[embedded content]

By the Pentatonix:

[embedded content]

Mariah Carey:

[embedded content]

Michael Buble:

[embedded content]

Here’s Bing:

[embedded content]

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir:

[embedded content]

By three famous tenors:

[embedded content]

By The Carpenters:

[embedded content]

By then-child star Jackie Evancho:

[embedded content]

By Mahalia Jackson:

[embedded content]

By Elvis:

[embedded content]

And by the Winchester Cathedral Choir:

[embedded content]