Attorneys for the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee told a court Monday that further impeachment charges against President Donald Trump are a possibility, arguing that former White House counsel Don McGahn should be forced to testify because he might reveal evidence that could warrant “new articles of impeachment.”

What are the details?



“If McGhan’s testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the articles approved by the House, the committee will proceed accordingly — including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment,” the attorneys wrote in a filing to a federal appeals court.

“The Committee is continuing to conduct its inquiry into whether the President committed other impeachable offenses,” the House Democrats’ lawyers added in the briefing. “The Committee’s investigations did not cease with the House’s recent impeachment vote.”

The House Judiciary Committee is chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.)

McGahn was subpoenaed by the committee in March, The Hill reported, and the Trump administration ordered McGahn not to comply. The House then sued in August “to force McGahn to testify,” NBC News noted.

According to The Washington Post, the House Judiciary Committee’s legal team issued the memo Monday in response to a filing submitted by counsel from the Department of Justice. The DOJ has argued that Democrats’ push for McGahn to testify is now moot, since the House has already approved the articles of impeachment.

“It is far from clear that the Committee…will have any further role in the impeachment process at all,” the DOJ’s attorneys wrote. “The Committee has referred articles of impeachment to the House; the House has approved those articles; once the articles are transmitted to the Senate, the next steps are for the Senate to determine.”

Both sides are scheduled to present oral arguments to the court on Jan. 3.