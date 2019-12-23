The House Judiciary Committee could draft and recommend “new articles of impeachment” against President Trump if new evidence arises, lawyers for the Democratic Party-led panel said in a filing Monday in federal court.

House Democrats are at the Washington, D.C., Court of Appeals to enforce a subpoena for former White House Counsel Don McGahn, contending his testimony is central to their impeachment investigation, CNBC reported.

The Democrats say the committee’s investigation into Trump hasn’t been completed, even though they passed two articles of impeachment last week. The articles, however, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, have not been submitted to the Senate, as required by the Constitution.

TRENDING: Biden confirms he’ll sacrifice thousands of blue-collar jobs for greener economy if needed

In their filing, the lawyers said McGahn’s testimony is “relevant to the Committee’s ongoing investigations into Presidential misconduct and consideration of whether to recommend additional articles of impeachment.”

“If McGahn’s testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles approved by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly—including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment,” the lawyers wrote.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the Justice Department insisted there is no “justification for otherwise expediting the Court’s decision in this case,” aside from an already scheduled Jan. 3 hearing.

The Judiciary Committees attorneys, in response, contend Trump’s impeachment in the House has “reinforced” the need for an “expeditious resolution of this appeal.”

The lawyers contend that McGahn was a key witness to possible obstruction of justice presented in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. McGahn could help establish a “pattern of obstructive behavior,” the panel’s lawyers say, to strengthen their case for impeaching him on obstruction of Congress.

However, Mueller found no underlying crime, concluding the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia. And he left it up to the Justice Department to determine whether or not the White House obstructed justice. Attorney General William Barr and then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said they found no basis for referring charges.

Further, the White House dismisses the obstruction of Congress charge, arguing any dispute between the executive branch and Congress should simply be resolved by the judiciary.

Politico reported the Justice Department filed a brief in a related case, the Judiciary Committee’s demand for Mueller’s grand jury evidence.

The brief contends the Judiciary Committee’s decision to advance articles of impeachment on the Ukraine scandal effectively have ruled out any effort to impeach the president based on Mueller’s evidence.

House lawyers have insisted, though, that the Mueller evidence is part of an ongoing and active investigation.