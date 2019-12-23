The Hunter Biden baby mama drama is heating up.

Hunter had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper and she is demanding a hefty child support payment!

Ms. Roberts dragged Hunter Biden into a nasty court battle after he has ‘refused to pay child support for over a year’ and refused to pay her $11,000 legal bill.

Roberts is turning the screws on Biden and demanding to know how much Burisma Holdings paid him.

Robert released the last five years of her tax returns and she’s accusing Hunter of refusing to come clean about his dirty Burisma money.

The financial documents released by Roberts revealed she actually worked for Hunter Biden for about 7 months in 2018 and she showed pay stubs as proof; Hunter even provided her with an insurance card.

Roberts said she never received a tax document for the money he paid her ‘from a company he owned’ from May of 2018 to November 2018.

The Daily Mail reported:

The financial information for Hunter Biden’s baby mama has been released exclusively to DailyMail.com, just days after he was found hiding out in Los Angeles. Hunter ducked out of his home on Friday afternoon, wearing a blue suede jacket, skinny jeans and boots. He has been laying low during his bitter paternity dispute with Lunden Roberts. On Sunday, Roberts’ financial information from the last five years was obtained by DailyMail.com. In the documents, the Lancaster & Lancaster Law Firm, which represents Roberts, reveals that the 28-year-old received money from a company owned by Hunter from May 2018 to November 2018. ‘She never received a tax document for these payments,’ her attorneys wrote, adding that the undisclosed amount of payments are reflected on her bank records. According to the documents, Roberts also worked for Hunter and submitted pay stubs as proof of employment along with a health insurance card that he reportedly provided her.

Hunter is scheduled to give a deposition on December 23 (today) and his legal team, after requesting the judge quash the deposition, is fighting to keep it sealed.

Lunden Roberts’ lawyers said in court filings that Hunter Biden is refusing to answer any of their discovery questions and interrogatories and asked the Court to force him to do so.

‘The defendant has provided no support for this child for over a year. ‘The Court should not let the defendant continue to avoid his natural and legal duty to support his child by failing to provide basic information about his income, finances and lifestyle. ‘This Court should compel the defendant to answer the interrogatories and requests for production documents in time for the January 7, 2020 hearing in this case.’

To add to the baby mama drama, it was recently revealed that Hunter Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen, 32, is pregnant.

The post Hunter Biden Baby Mama Drama Heats Up – Lunden Roberts Releases Her Tax Returns, Accuses Hunter of Refusing to Come Clean About His Burisma Money appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.