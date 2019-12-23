An ISIS recruiter was recently discovered back in London living on public welfare.

Cassimo Ture is a member of the ISIS “Leyton Cell” linked to Jihadi John.

The group is suspected of kidnapping British photo journalist John Cantlie.

The Daily Mail reported:

An alleged ISIS recruiter has been living on unemployment benefits in London, it has emerged after he was charged by Portuguese authorities.

Cassimo Ture is a suspected member of the so-called ‘Leyton Cell’, an alleged Portuguese gang in east London which has been linked to notorious terrorist Jihadi John and to the kidnapping of British journalist John Cantlie.

A 218-page indictment filed by Portuguese prosecutors accuses Ture of ‘providing fundamental support to terrorist organisations’ and ‘rejoicing’ in terrorist activities with his fellow gang members.

His brother, Sadjo Ture, is also a suspected gang member and twice travelled to the Middle East, it is believed.

Several of the gang members are dead but Cassimo is still living in London with a wife and son, receiving jobseeker’s allowance and child benefit, The Times reports.