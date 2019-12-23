America is in the middle of its greatest stock market rally ever but no one would know it due to the media’s fixation on anything anti-Trump.

The markets showed today that they maintain their confidence in President Trump as the DOW reached another all-time closing high. This was the 124th all-time high since the 2016 election.

After President Trump was elected the stock markets exploded. The markets are a gauge of the economy and include expectations of the future. On November 8th, 2016, the DOW stood at 18,332. Since that date, and after Donald Trump won the 2016 election, the DOW has soared. Today the DOW closed at another new all-time high of 28,552 or 10,220 points higher than the day of the 2016 election!

Never has has the DOW risen so much in such a short period of time. THIS IS HISTORIC!

Not only has the DOW skyrocketed since Donald Trump was elected President, the market’s rise is record breaking.

President Trump’s first year in office (2017) saw the most all-time stock market closing highs (71) as well as the largest single year increase in DOW history (4,956 points) up to that year. This was the record until 2019. Prior to 2017, no year in the DOW’s more than 100-year history ever saw the DOW increase by more than 3,500 points. In 2017 the DOW set a record for largest increase ever until this year. This year the DOW is up more than 5,000 points (5,224) for the first time ever! (The most all-time highs in a year prior to 2017 was 69 in 1995.)

Since President Trump was elected President the DOW tied the record for the most all-time closing highs in a row. In January of 1987 President Reagan saw the DOW increase to new all-time highs a record 12 days in a row. In February of 2017, President Trump matched Reagan’s record.

The DOW reached its fastest 500 point increase between major milestones under President Trump. In January of 2018 the DOW surpassed 26,000 and six days later the DOW surpassed 26,500. Under President Trump the DOW has seen the fastest 1,000; 2,000; 3,000; 4,000; 5,000; 6,000; 7,000, 8,000 and 9,000 point increases in DOW history. No similar records occurred at any time in history.

Also, President Trump didn’t ride an Obama wave, the DOW under Obama was down in 2015 and stayed relatively flat until the 2016 election. The DOW is now officially up more than 50% since the 2016 election.

Presidents GW Bush and Obama NEVER reached a new all-time high in their entire first terms. Presidents (Franklin) Roosevelt, Truman and Carter never reached a new all-time high in their Presidencies.

President Trump has now increased the markets by more than any other President in their entire Presidency (when counting from their election win to the election day in their last year in office.) As noted above, under President Trump the DOW has increased 10,220 over the past three years. This has never happened before.

All the major indices are way up under President Trump and many records have been set. The market increases since President Trump’s election three years ago truly are historic.

The post IT’S OFFICIAL: 2019 Is Greatest Year in Stock Market History – Another All-Time High Today – DOW Up Over 5,000 Points In 2019 Alone appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.