Jeffrey Epstein’s only sibling is afraid his “life may also be in danger,” according to a forensic pathologist who Mark Epstein hired to observe the autopsy performed on his brother.

New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said that Epstein, 66, killed himself, but Dr. Michael Baden, who was the city’s chief medical examiner in the 70s, said that the autopsy “points towards homicide rather than suicide.”

In an interview over the weekend with AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Baden said: “Mark, the brother, his concern is that he wants to know if it’s suicide, or if it’s homicide.”

“Because, if it’s homicide, then his life may also be in danger,” Baden claimed. “The homicide would be because his brother knew too much and whoever did it to his brother might then think that he knows too much even though his life was entirely different than his brother’s.”

Baden said that Mark Epstein called him the day Jeffrey Epstein was found unconscious in the Metropolitan Correctional Center and asked him to observe the autopsy, which he said seemed to suggest a homicide.

“The findings at the autopsy were more consistent and more indicative that he was strangled rather than that he hanged himself by the nature of the injuries to his neck. In a hanging, there’s compression of the neck, compression of the arteries going to the brain and of the windpipe. Usually, there’s no fractures because there’s not enough pressure on the neck to cause fractures. Occasionally, there may be one little fracture,” Baden said.

“In this instance, there were three fractures in the neck of Jeffrey Epstein which is much more suggestive of a homicidal strangulation, where a lot more pressure’s put on the neck. Further, the torn sheet that was supposedly the ligature that was used, didn’t match the furrow mark on the neck, which looked more like a rope mark than a twisted sheet that had been torn.”

Jeffrey Epstein in a July 2019 mugshot. (Department of Justice)

Mark Epstein has questions about the case, such as why his brother was removed from the cell before a forensic examination was done, Baden said. He has been waiting to get investigative information like what his brother’s position was when he was found.

“The family is still waiting for more information” five months after the death, Baden said. He also talked about how the two guards on duty the day Epstein was found unconscious were recently charged.

“The fact that these two people are willing to go to trial and be charged criminally is bizarre. It’s not a criminal event to fall asleep on the job,” he said.

“It gives the Justice Department, the FBI that are investigating it, it gives them the ability to say ‘we can’t release anything because there’s a trial that’s going to go on.’ So absolutely nothing has been released as to the investigation of the death by the FBI or by the Justice Department. That’s bizarre, also.”