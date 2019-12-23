Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. told Newsmax TV on Monday that Christianity Today magazine was “the most judgmental, least forgiving, and most pharisaical magazine that’s out there” for its editorial calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

“It’s sort of one of those lost magazines from the past, like Newsweek, and Life and Time,” Falwell Jr. told “National Report” host Bob Sellers in an interview. “It’s sort of fallen.

“The readership’s dropped — and not many Christians I’ve talked to have ever read it.”

Falwell Jr. also ripped Mark Galli, the magazine’s editor in chief who wrote the editorial, for ignoring “the teachings of Jesus.”

“Basically, Jesus taught we’re all sinners,” Falwell Jr. told Sellers. “None of us are better than anybody else — but there’s this group of pharisaical Christians who think their sins are not as bad other people’s sins.

“So, they sit in judgment,” he added. “They’re the religious elite, just like the Pharisees of Jesus’ day.

“They think more highly of themselves. They’re self-righteous.

“That editorial was the most self-righteous and hypocritical editorial I’ve ever read,” Falwell Jr. said, “and it’s totally antithetical to the gospel of Christ.”

