Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has embarked on a four-day trip through 27 counties in Iowa, which should end with her having visited all 99 counties in the state, CNN reports.

Klobuchar, coming off a strong performance at the recent Democratic debate in California, hopes to complete her tour of the state before President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins in the Senate, which could keep her and several other candidates in the Upper Chamber from campaigning.

“I don’t think [Iowa voters are] going to hold it against you if my husband is standing here that last week and I’m here on Skype on some screen. I mean that’s what we’re going to have to do, because this is too important,” Klobuchar told CNN in an interview on her tour bus.

Her campaign added that the senator plans to finish her tour of every county in Iowa this Friday, and will become the only candidate to do so.

“Amy believes that for Democrats to win big, our party needs to bring people together around an optimistic, unifying agenda to get things done and improve people’s lives,” the Klobuchar Iowa campaign director, Lauren Dillon, told the Associated Press. “Her approach to campaigning — not leaving any town or community behind — gets to the core of the kind of public servant she is and how she will lead as President.”

“I like to joke that 59 is the new 37 to Mayor Pete” Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., Klobuchar said. “I’m someone that’s in between the ages of my friends, the vice president and Pete Buttigieg. I am a new generation of leader.”

She also emphasized her status as a Midwesterner, assuring voters that “the Midwest is not flyover country to me. I live here.”