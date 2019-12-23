Attorney “Gloria Allred” (aka Stu Burguiere) held a news conference Monday to address accusations raised by Elfie Fisher, a toy manufacture worker at the North Pole, who alleges that Santa Claus has “repeatedly and viciously” harassed him on numerous occasions.

“My life of terror began almost immediately,” Fisher said. “It was no secret that Mr. Claus had a propensity and favored those who were obesely challenged.”

Watch the video below for more details:

Watch the full episode here.

Use code GLENN20OFF to save $20 on one year of BlazeTV for a limited time only.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.