Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham over the weekened effectively dismissed any notion that Democrats were going to be successful in removing President Donald Trump from office with their partisan articles of impeachment and revealed at least two of his top priorities for the upcoming new year.

Graham made the remarks on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo, saying that he is going to be holding everyone at the FBI accountable for what he said was “criminal” activity in its surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

“I don’t see how you can investigate the 2016 Trump-Russian allegations without looking at the dossier, Graham said. “Comey said last week he was sorry, it was sloppy. No, Comey, it wasn’t sloppy; it was criminal. I’m going to call every person who signed the warrant application; I’m going to find out why Brennan went to Harry Reid in September of 2016 to talk about the investigation.”

“I’m going to find out why it took two years for Mueller to realize there was no ‘there’ there,” Graham continued. “We’re going to look long and hard at FISA abuse; we’re going to pass laws to make sure this never happens again. Accountability will only be successful if somebody gets fired, and I’m looking at Christopher Wray to fire somebody at the FBI. And somebody needs to go to jail, and I’m looking at Durham to hold people criminally accountable for the laws they broke.”

Graham said that he intends to ask everyone that he calls to testify in front of the Committee how much time they spent investigating whether the dossier was true and who all knew about the FBI’s investigation into Trump campaign.

Graham continued, “I want to know did President Obama, was he aware of the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign? And I’d be shocked if he was not.”

Graham shut down any glimmer of hope that Democrats might have had that the Senate would advance their agenda to remove Trump from office, saying, “Impeachment is a dead cat. Stop playing with it. Bury it. It’s going nowhere. Quit violating the Constitution. Give the president his day in court, and let’s get this behind us so we can talk about things that people really care about in this country.”

The South Carolina Republican also called out the media for its double-standard in how it is covering the Hunter Biden-Burisma story and whether former Vice President Joe Biden was using his office to benefit his family.

“I’m going to ask questions about the role Hunter Biden played after Burisma came under investigation, after they raided the president of Burisma’s home,” Graham said. “If this had been Mike Pence’s son, it’d be the most damning story in the history of America. They’d be challenging whether Mike Pence should even have Christmas Day with his son. So, the double standard here is unbelievable.”

“We will continue to look at the Hunter Biden conflict of interest, whether or not he did anything appropriate, what did Joe Biden do and when did he do it? Because the American media will not,” Graham continued. “But we’re not going to do it during impeachment. As I said before, impeachment is a dead cat. It needs to be buried and what they’re doing to President Trump by denying him his day in court in the Senate is unconscionable. They’re shredding the Constitution. I know you don’t like Trump, but enough is enough.”

“I’ve known Joe Biden for a long time. I admire him. I like him. He’s had a tragic life. But we’re not going to let this go,” Graham concluded. “Did Hunter Biden monetize the vice presidency? I don’t know. Somebody needs to look. I can assure you if a Republican did this, they would be looking at us.”