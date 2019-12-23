Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSchumer: Newly released emails show importance of White House witnesses in Senate trial Republicans attack Pelosi for impeachment stalemate Senate Democrat: Pelosi ‘doing exactly the right thing’ withholding articles of impeachment MORE (R-Ky.) on Monday slammed Democratic senators as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSchumer: Newly released emails show importance of White House witnesses in Senate trial Republicans attack Pelosi for impeachment stalemate White House spokeswoman: ‘Dangerous’ for Pelosi to hold impeachment articles from Senate MORE (D-Calif.) over her decision to withhold House-passed articles of impeachment against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rails against windmills: ‘I never understood wind’ Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control Bolton says he doesn’t think Trump admin ‘really means it’ on stopping North Korea nukes MORE from the upper chamber until Republicans guarantee a “fair” trial.

During an interview with “Fox & Friends,” the GOP leader knocked the idea that Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer: Newly released emails show importance of White House witnesses in Senate trial Senate Democrat: Pelosi ‘doing exactly the right thing’ withholding articles of impeachment Senate Democrat: Not unreasonable for Pelosi to wait to transfer impeachment articles MORE (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar to comedian Rachel Dratch: ‘You played a good me’ Warren says she quit high-dollar fundraisers because she wanted to ‘do better’ The one issue where Democrats are to the right of Trump MORE (D-Mass.) or Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe one issue where Democrats are to the right of Trump Hospital opposition to state health care reforms foreshadows challenges for Congress Warren faces online criticism over past big donor fundraisers MORE (I-Vt.) would act as impartial judges during the president’s Senate trial, claiming that it was an innately political exercise.

“Do you think Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer: Newly released emails show importance of White House witnesses in Senate trial Senate Democrat: Pelosi ‘doing exactly the right thing’ withholding articles of impeachment Senate Democrat: Not unreasonable for Pelosi to wait to transfer impeachment articles MORE is impartial? Do you think Elizabeth Warren is impartial? Bernie Sanders is impartial? So let’s quit the charade. This is a political exercise. … All I’m asking of Schumer is that we treat Trump the same way we treated [President] Clinton,” McConnell said.

“[Pelosi] apparently believes that she can tell us how to run the trial,” he added of the Speaker’s decision to withhold the two articles of impeachment.

“Look, we’re at an impasse. We can’t do anything until the Speaker sends the papers over, so everybody enjoy the holidays,” he added.

McConnell’s comments follow Pelosi’s statement on Thursday that she would delay sending the impeachment articles to the Senate until she received information on “the process that is set forth in the Senate” for Trump’s trial.

“We don’t know the arena that we’re in. Frankly, I don’t care what the Republicans say,” she said. “We would hope there would be a fair process just as I hope they would honor the Constitution.”

The move has drawn criticism from the White House and allies of Trump, who argue that Pelosi is stalling on the issue to force a longer Senate trial that would be more politically damaging to the president.

McConnell himself has been criticized for saying he would coordinate with the White House during the proceedings in the Senate.