The U.S. Senate trial for the Democrat Party’s impeachment of President Donald Trump is in limbo.

It’s because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, apparently trying to maneuver the Senate into doing her bidding against Trump, has withheld the articles voted on by House Democrats from the Senate.

It’s completely unprecedented, and experts suggest such a move is not supported by the Constitution.

After all, that document states: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.”

The Founders, apparently inexplicably for Pelosi, left out the clause that says the House speaker is to decide what the Senate should do.

Which is why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes Pelosi eventually will have to cave in and give up her apparently power play.

Fox News reported that McConnell believes Pelosi “seems to think she can dictate the rules of a Senate impeachment trial.”

McConnell, a Republican senator from Kentucky, said on “Fox & Friends” that, “She apparently believes she can tell us how to run the trial.”

But that is “absurd,” he said, and she’ll back down “sooner or later.”

The impeachment articles are on the vague obstruction and misusing presidential power claims that were assembled by Democrats. They are in the majority and ran the House proceedings, declaring who could – or could not – testify, and what questions they could – or could not – answer.

Not surprisingly, since they have been demanding his impeachment since before he was even sworn into office, they voted to impeach.

But then Pelosi threw a wrench in the constitutional process.

She refused to forward the articles to the Senate.

“We can’t do anything until the speaker sends the papers over, so everybody enjoy the holidays,” McConnell said.

The Fox report explained Pelosi was trying “to pressure the Senate to agree to certain terms for a trial.”

“She indicated the House would eventually send the articles over to the upper chamber but insisted it is up to the Senate to determine how the process develops going forward,” the report said.

She doubled down on Monday, Fox reported, reporting she said, “The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”

It’s true the president challenged the House authority to order executive branch officials what to do, but the House refused to let those disputes play out in the courts, the third branch of government, as has happened in the past.

House Democrats simply blew through those issues, claiming that refusing to submit to the congressional orders amounted to more “obstruction.”

McConnell has explained there is a precedent for the Senate, from the Clinton impeachment, and he’d like to follow that, something Democrats are unwilling to do.

“You listen to the opening arguments, you have a written question period, and at that point, in the Clinton trial, we had a decision about which witnesses to call and, as you can imagine, that was a pretty partisan exercise, but we didn’t let the partisan part of it keep us from getting started so all I’m doing is saying what was good for President Clinton is good for President Trump,” McConnell said.

Since impeachment paperwork never before has been pocketed by the House speaker, as Pelosi has done, the precedents are vague.

For his part, President Trump has been mocking Pelosi’s delay in presenting the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and he said the Senate can actually invalidate the articles if they’re not delivered by a certain date.

The president said on social media, “”Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up! The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!”

McConnell earlier laughed, more or less, at claims from Sen. Chuck Schumer, who has been lobbying for impeachment for months, that the Senate trial should be “impartial.”

“Do you think Chuck Schumer is impartial? Do you think Elizabeth Warren is impartial? Bernie Sanders is impartial?” McConnell said.

“So let’s quit the charade. This is a political exercise. All I’m asking of Schumer is that we treat Trump the same way we treated Clinton.”

Schumer, contradicting himself, has claimed it could be an impartial juror in the Senate – even though he’s already claimed Trump is guilty.