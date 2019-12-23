On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said men’s bathrooms should be equipped with tampons and menstruation products since men can have their periods, too.

“While free menstrual products are not uniformly provided in women’s restrooms, they are almost never available in men’s restrooms, even for pay,” the ACLU complained in a statement released on their website. “Men’s restrooms are also less likely to have a place to dispose of these products conveniently, privately, and hygienically.”

The group highlighted men’s homeless shelters and men’s prisons as being inadequate with regard to “menstrual equity.”

Similarly, women’s homeless shelters sometimes provide menstrual products, but men’s typically don’t. Some domestic violence shelters exclude trans and non-binary people — even though more than half have experienced intimate partner violence. [ … ]

While access to menstrual products in women’s prisons is often inadequate, it is far worse in men’s prisons. Trans and non-binary people may be incarcerated in either.

“How can we recognize that barriers to menstrual access are a form of sex discrimination without erasing the lived experiences of trans men and non-binary people who menstruate, as well as women who don’t?” the ACLU posed. “Some arguments that challenge discriminatory laws based on sex-linked characteristics have made the point that ‘only women’ menstruate, get pregnant, or breastfeed. But that is not a full or accurate portrayal — and menstrual stigma and period poverty can hit trans and non-binary people particularly hard.”

In similar tone, the organization tweeted last month that men can get their period and get pregnant.

“There’s no one way to be a man. Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong,” a tweet on International Men’s Day said.

There’s no one way to be a man. Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong.#InternationalMensDay — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2019

“Simply stated: because limited access to and the cost of menstrual products can hit trans and non-binary communities especially hard, as a matter of policy, a holistic agenda for menstrual equity and access must include trans people,” the ACLU argued.

As noted by Fox News last week, the ACLU has advocated for extreme policies backed by the radical LGBT lobby, including taxpayer funded sex-reassignment surgeries.

“The controversial organization has also defended Medicaid funding for gender dysphoria surgeries and allowing individuals to change the gender marker on their birth certificates,” Fox reported. “The group also sued a Catholic health organization over its refusal to cover gender-related surgeries, leading to a settlement in which the organization agreed to change its medical plan.”

Moreover, in 2015, the ACLU pushed for biological males to be allowed in girls and women’s locker rooms if they identify as female.

“[T]he group intervened in a case surrounding gender and locker rooms. A blog post from the ACLU of Illinois claimed that ‘a transgender girl is female. She is a girl through and through — not something in between,’” Fox noted.

As reported by The Daily Wire in October, far-left activists pressured a tampon brand Always into removing the symbol for “woman” from their packaging.

