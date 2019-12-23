https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bernie-sanders-elizabeth-warren-pete-buttigieg-michael-bloomberg/2019/12/23/id/947153

Joe Biden leads all Democratic presidential contenders among primary voters by 10 percentage points, according to a Morning Consult Poll published Monday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is second with 21% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., third with 15%. Biden has 31%.

The results are based on 7,178 survey interviews conducted from Dec. 20-22.

Rounding out the top five were South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9% and billionaire Michael Bloomberg at 6%.

Bloomberg, the former New York City Mayor, entered the crowded race in late November but has made waves in the short time since announcing his candidacy.

The poll also found:

  • 27% of Biden’s supporters chose Sanders as their second choice.
  • 30% of Sanders’ supporters picked Warren as their second choice.
  • 31% of Warren’s supporters picked Sanders as their second choice.
  • 74% had a favorable impression of Sanders, compared with 71% for Biden, 63% for Warren, and 50% for Buttigieg.
  • Just 44% had a favorable impression of Bloomberg.
