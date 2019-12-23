A smaller debate field has helped lesser-known Democratic presidential primary candidates gain ground and raise more money, albeit keeping them out of the top five in the latest Morning Consult poll.

Among just seven Democrats to have qualified for last Thursday’s debate in Los Angeles, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and billionaire Tom Steyer each saw an increase in favorability after their debate performances.

Yang’s favorability differential rose 7 points from 27% to 34%, while Klobuchar (20% to 25%) and Steyer (15% to 20%) each rose 5 points. Those figures reflect those who view those candidates favorably versus those who view them unfavorably.

Klobuchar’s campaign claimed $1 million in donations by Friday night, while Yang’s campaign netted $750,000, according to The Hill.

The Democratic leaders in primary polling of registered voters were:

Former Vice President Joe Biden 31%. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 21%. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., 15%. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg 9%. Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg 6%.

Morning Consult polled 7,178 registered voters between Dec. 20-22 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.