(BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS) — Uighur Muslims are a group of ethnic Chinese Muslims who are being persecuted by the Chinese government. Many of them are currently being held in Chinese detention camps where they are subject to torture. But aside from torture and grave desecration, Bei-Jing has enacted forced-living arrangement between Han Chinese men and Uighur women that’s been likened to “mass rape.”

The Uyghur separatists and independence movements claim that the the south-western Xinjiang region is not a part of China, but rather the Second East Turkestan Republic that was illegally incorporated by the China (PRC) in 1949 and that it has since then, been under Chinese occupation.

Their goal is to establish a homeland in a province that they regard as being occupied by China. And the Uighur separatists are willing to achieve this objective using any means necessary – including militarily.

