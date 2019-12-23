House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Monday that House Democrats cannot choose impeachment managers until they “know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct.”

Pelosi, who has yet to transfer the articles of impeachment against the president to the upper chamber, said in a tweet the House cannot choose impeachment managers — those who will present the articles and case to the Senate — until they know “what sort of trial the Senate will conduct.”

The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2019

The Senate has yet to establish the parameters of the impeachment trial, as both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were unable to reach an agreement. This means the details will remain largely unsettled into the new year.

McConnell stated, after what he described as a “cordial” conversation with Schumer, they “remain at an impasse because my friend, the Democratic leader, continues to demand a new and different set of rules for President Trump.”

The majority leader slammed Democrats last week over their demands to “rerun the entire fact-finding investigation because angry partisans rushed sloppily through it.”

Nonetheless, McConnell confirmed the Senate has not ruled out witnesses.

“We haven’t ruled out witnesses,” he told Fox & Friends on Monday. “We’ve said, ‘Let’s handle this case just like we did with President Clinton.’ Fair is fair.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Senate can acquit the president, even if the Democrat-controlled House withholds the articles of impeachment.

“Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so,” Trump wrote following Pelosi’s tweet. “She lost Congress once, she will do it again!”:

Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2019