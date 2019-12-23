A new report details how President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is trying to push back on the impeachment issue by leveling allegations of corruption against members of the U.S. diplomatic corps.

NBC News outlined some of what Giuliani has claimed to have uncovered, a list that includes allegations of billions of dollars in missing U.S. and Ukrainian money and the silencing of people through the denial of U.S. visas.

Near the center of Giuliani’s allegations is former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her post earlier this year. Yovanovitch testified as part of the House impeachment effort against Trump, which resulted in Trump’s impeachment on two counts last week.

Giuliani, formerly the New York City mayor, said he has evidence that Yovanovitch “personally turned down [the U.S.] visas [of four Ukrainians] because they were going to come here and give evidence either against [former Vice President Joe] Biden or against the Democratic Party.”

Giuliani also alleged that much of a $5.3 billion U.S. aid payment to Ukraine was improperly handled and given to groups outside the government. He said the incident happened when President Barack Obama was in office and Biden was his vice president, and that Yovanovitch was involved in helping Ukraine launder the money.

NBC reported that the U.S. has never given Ukraine or any other country $5.3 billion at once or even within the same year.

Another one of Giuliani’s claims is that former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych laundered $7.5 billion with the assistance of the U.S. firm Franklin Templeton. No proof has been presented to verify the accusation, but it’s being alleged that Yovanovitch prevented then-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko from investigating what happened to the missing Ukrainian money.

Giuliani has dropped hints about his investigation on Twitter, saying he has more to reveal.

Giuliani and others in Trump’s camp continue to push allegations that Biden and his son Hunter are mixed up in Ukraine corruption because of Hunter’s lucrative job working for a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, from 2014 to 2019. Joe Biden was vice president from 2009 to 2017.

Trump’s impeachment is currently held up as the Senate waits for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to formally submit the articles. After that, a Senate trial will explore whether Trump should be removed from office.

The impeachment inquiry kicked off in September after it was alleged that Trump held up U.S. military aid to Ukraine in order to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens.