According to new court documents filed Monday in Hunter Biden’s Arkansas paternity case, Hunter is linked to multiple criminal probes related to “fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme.”

The court documents did not disclose which law enforcement agencies were behind the criminal probes into Hunter Biden.

A Florida-based private-eye firm, D&A Investigations brought forward the claims on Monday in the ongoing case against Hunter’s baby mama Lunden Roberts.

Hunter had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper and she is demanding a hefty child support payment!

Ms. Roberts dragged Hunter Biden into a nasty court battle after he has ‘refused to pay child support for over a year’ and refused to pay her $11,000 legal bill.

And now Hunter Biden’s nasty paternity battle with Lunden Roberts is unearthing documents that feckless media sycophants and Republican lawmakers have failed to produce.

Bravo, Lunden Roberts!

The New York Post reported:

Biden, 49, “is the subject of more than one criminal investigation involving fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme,” the filing alleges. One of the purported investigations relates to Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company with which Biden held a lucrative board post while his father, Joe, was vice president — drawing allegations of impropriety from Republicans including President Trump. Biden and a group of business associates “established bank and financial accounts with Morgan Stanley … for Burisma Holdings Limited … for the money laundering scheme,” D&A claims, further alleging that the accounts showed an average account value of nearly $6.8 million between March 2014 and December 2015. Biden and the others — including Devon Archer, John Galanis and Bevan Cooney — allegedly “utilized a counterfeiting scheme to conceal the Morgan Stanley et al Average Account Value,” D&A claims in the papers filed at the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas.

There’s more..

The filing also alleges that Hunter Biden was involved in a plot to rip off Sioux Native Americans for $60 million through the sale of tribal bonds.

The filing additionally alleges that Biden had a hand in a plot including Galanis, Cooney and Archer to rip off Sioux Native Americans to the tune of $60 million through the shady sale of tribal bonds. Galanis, Archer and Cooney were found guilty for their roles in June 2018, following a lengthy trial in Manhattan federal court. Biden “did drum up business for the scheme,” D&A claims in its filing, without elaborating.

Roberts is turning the screws on Biden and demanding to know how much Burisma Holdings paid him.

Robert released the last five years of her tax returns and she’s accusing Hunter of refusing to come clean about his dirty Burisma money.

According to the New York Post, it is unclear if Lunden Roberts hired the private-eye firm or if they delivered the damning documents on Hunter Biden to the court on their own volition.

The post NEW: Hunter Biden Subject of Multiple Criminal Investigations Related to “Fraud, Money Laundering and Counterfeiting Scheme” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.