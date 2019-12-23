House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding back on sending President Donald Trump’s articles of impeachment to the Senate because House Democrats don’t have enough evidence to convict him, but the move is “stupid,” former Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday.

“They’re just buying time to see if they can create more evidence,” Gingrich told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “The whole thing is pretty stupid. First of all, they’re admitting that the case they have is so weak, they don’t want to send it over to the Senate. The more they behave politically, the more they devalue the entire impeachment process.”

On Monday, Pelosi stood by her delay in sending the articles to the Senate, saying she can’t do that until Democrats know what Republicans have planned. She also blasted Trump for criticizing the process.

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct,” she tweeted. “President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”

Gingrich also on Monday claimed that the Democratic Party’s left-wing wanted to impeach Trump on “general principle,” and threatened Pelosi with removing her speakership if she didn’t pursue the impeachment proceedings.

“If you go into a left-wing activist meeting, they hate Trump, they know Trump has done something terrible, they know he should be impeached,” Gingrich said. “Remember there were 99 Democrats who would come out for impeachment before they ever heard of the Ukraine phone call, so this whole idea that somehow there was this phone call and that made us do it, no.”