New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) took heat from both sides of the political aisle on Monday, after he vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to officiate weddings in the state.

Cuomo blocked the measure saying he couldn’t stomach allowing judges appointed by President Donald Trump to perform such ceremonies, citing “diversity, tolerance, and inclusion.”

What are the details?

The legislation, referred to by NBC News as “noncontroversial” and “bipartisan,” was passed 148 to 2 in the New York Assembly, and 61 to 1 in the Senate. It would have simply opened the door for all federal judges to officiate weddings. Currently, all state judges have the authority to proceed over marriage unions, but only certain federal judges may do so.

Cuomo said he couldn’t bear to risk that a Trump-appointed judge might oversee a wedding, so he shut down the legislation with his veto power.

“I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judge who are appointed by this federal administration. President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers,” the governor declared. “The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance, and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill.”

Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger, who helped sponsor the bill because she viewed it as a “no-brainer,” reacted to Cuomo’s move by telling the New York Post, “Four years ago, we gave the governor the ability to perform marriages. Two years ago, we gave legislators the ability. So when it was suggested to me that we expand it to federal judges, I thought, ‘Why not? The more the merrier!'”

“I’m certainly no fan of the judges this president is choosing to appoint,” Krueger said, “but since any New Yorker can become a minister online for $25 and legally perform weddings, I didn’t consider this to be a major issue.”

Nick Langworthy, chairman of the New York Republican Party told The Post of Cuomo’s veto, “It’s hard to imagine a more petty, small action from a sitting governor.”