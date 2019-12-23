Former President Barack Obama has praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren when speaking to donors hesitant to back her presidential campaign due to her criticisms of Wall Street and the wealthy, The Hill reported on Monday.

Although Obama has not officially endorsed Warren in these discussions, he has emphasized that she has the credentials to be a capable candidate and potential president, and that they should wholeheartedly support her if she becomes the party’s nominee, according to sources.

Those close to the former president say that although he has a different style and temperament than Warren, “he appreciates her intellect and is impressed by the campaign she’s run.”

Several other candidates also worked closely with Obama during his presidency, including most notably former Vice President Joe Biden.

However, Obama has stressed that he would not endorse anyone during the primaries and is not expected to go out on the campaign trail until there is a nominee.

Last month Obama emphasized in a speech to a few hundred of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors and top strategists at a Democracy Alliance conference that whoever emerges from the primary process, I will work my tail off to make sure they are the next president,” New York Magazine reported.

Ironically, Obama and Warren reportedly had disagreements on economic policies during his presidency, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and there was tension between the two on other issues, according to the Hill.

Warren recently received the backing of more than 200 Obama staffers, but she has not been able to win the support of more senior-level Obama veterans, such as former Secretary of State John Kerry and former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who have both said they are behind Biden’s campaign.