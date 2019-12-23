Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spoke to thousands of Bernie Sanders supporters on Sunday in the Los Angeles area.

AOC told the audience America is not an advanced society. The young communist then added, “It is fascism what we have here!”

The liberal audience ate it up.

.@AOC on Bernie’s rally in LA yesterday: “It is fascism what we have” in the United States, “what we’re evolving into.” pic.twitter.com/M6pjhneTxm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 23, 2019

