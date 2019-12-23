Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in an interview with Noticias Telemundo that President Donald Trump was “afraid” of “strong women” and said that she was not socialist — two claims that do not stand up well to scrutiny.

The interview took place on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was conducted entirely in Spanish. Noticias Telemundo provided The Daily Wire a copy of the English version of the transcript.

“One of the most controversial people with whom you have had exchanges is the president, Donald Trump,” Noticias Telemundo’s Correspondent Guadalupe Venegas said to Ocasio-Cortez. “He called you a whack-job on social media. He called you crazy, right?”

“Yes,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“What do you think about the president?” Venegas asked.

“I think that if the president is calling me crazy, that’s good,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “It’d be a problem if he said he agreed with me, because he has a lot of issues. He’s a racist and he’s anti-immigrants, but more than that, his administration is very corrupt. I think he has a track record of… I think he’s afraid of women, of strong women, of Latina women.”

The notion that Trump is “afraid” of “strong women” is not well supported by facts — especially his record when it comes to who he has appointed as senior advisers in his administration.

In March of this year, The Washington Examiner reported:

President Trump, often criticized for his stance toward women, employs more women as senior advisers than former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton did at the similar points in their presidencies. Given the relative paucity of female senior presidential advisers prior to Clinton, Trump’s employment of women as key advisers at this early point in his presidency may be higher than any other president’s in history. At the beginning of the third year of his first term as president, Trump has seven female top advisers, as compared to five for Obama, three for Bush, and five for Clinton at that point. He had eight as of December 2018, when United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley departed the administration.

Forbes goes even further, reporting over the summer that the Trump administration has tapped approximately 300 women for politically appointed positions, and has appointed dozens of female judges and ambassadors.

Later in Ocasio-Cortez’s interview with Noticias Telemundo, Ocasio-Cortez said that it was more important for Bernie Sanders to win in 2020 than it was for Trump to lose in the election, claiming that Trump has not done anything to fix “the system” in the U.S.

“I want to ask you what you would tell the people who call you a socialist,” Venegas said. “For example, people coming from countries that have leftist governments like Venezuela, Nicaragua or Bolivia and who are here today. What would you tell them when they call you a socialist?”

“When the president or people call me that, I always say, ‘Look at our policies, what we’re proposing.’ We’re not advocating total control of the economy,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “We’re talking about humane economic rights. We’re talking about education, healthcare, and fair wages. Here in the US, those values are called socialist values, but to me that says a lot about where we are in the US. Basic human rights are considered socialist. But what we see in this country is very different from what we see in others.”

Numerous op-eds by editorial boards of major national publications have all described Ocasio-Cortez as a socialist and numerous think tanks and research groups have noted that her $93 trillion “Green New Deal” is “a radical front to for nationalizing” the U.S. economy — which is socialism — and Ocasio-Cortez has already admitted that her extremist proposal is a “massive government intervention.”

WATCH:

En entrevista con @Guadvenegas para Noticias Telemundo, @AOC aseguró que “no es bueno para un país tan diverso tener un presidente tan intolerante”. Más información sobre la entrevista👉🏻 https://t.co/vILWi5vyvc pic.twitter.com/N8EkoyAIz7 — Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) December 23, 2019