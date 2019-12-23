Rand Paul
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has an annual tradition of revealing how much money the US government wastes in what he calls ‘Festivus airing of grievances.’
Senator Paul unleashed a tweetstorm on Monday linking to his waste report that alleges the US government wasted over $50 billion dollars in 2019 on outrageous programs.
Below is just a handful of programs the government wastes millions of dollars on while our veterans battle homelessness and shoddy healthcare.
“That reminds me of some of my favorite waste report grievances – your government is terrible and you should really have a lot of problems how you spend it,” Rand Paul said revealing the US govt spent $466,991 on studying frog mating calls in Panama.
US govt spent more than $33 million on textbooks for students in Afghanistan while US teachers use their own money for supplies here.
Also, $1,200,000 on studying habits of online dating app users.
$22 million spent on bringing Serbian cheese up to international standards.
These are only a few examples but you get the idea. But we couldn’t possibly cut spending right? No waste here, no sir! We will have more of this in a little bit, along with more grievances against your favorite politicians. #HappyFestivus
Millions more spent on improving the quality of TV in Moldova and hooking Zebrafish on nicotine…
Tens of millions spent ‘green growth for Peru’ and studying the connection with drinking alcohol and winding up in the ER.
Meanwhile our veterans are battling homelessness and have horrible healthcare.
Had enough yet, America?
