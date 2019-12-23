Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiSchumer: Newly released emails show importance of White House witnesses in Senate trial Republicans attack Pelosi for impeachment stalemate White House spokeswoman: ‘Dangerous’ for Pelosi to hold impeachment articles from Senate MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday fired back at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rails against windmills: ‘I never understood wind’ Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control Bolton says he doesn’t think Trump admin ‘really means it’ on stopping North Korea nukes MORE over his criticisms of the House impeachment process, arguing she can’t pick trial managers until she has a clear picture of how the Senate plans to proceed.

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct,” she tweeted. “President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”

Pelosi’s comments came shortly after Trump blasted Pelosi for her decision to not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate immediately after last week’s House vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again!” Trump tweeted.

While Democrats have backed Pelosi’s decision to postpone sending the articles, citing their desire for more information on how the trial will be conducted, Republicans have argued she is playing partisan politics.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSchumer: Newly released emails show importance of White House witnesses in Senate trial Republicans attack Pelosi for impeachment stalemate Senate Democrat: Pelosi ‘doing exactly the right thing’ withholding articles of impeachment MORE (R-Ky.) on Monday chided Pelosi during an appearance on Fox News, adding he is in “no rush” for impeachment to move forward.

“The papers have to be physically brought over to the Senate, and we can’t go forward until the speaker does that,” he said on “Fox & Friends.”

“She’s apparently trying to tell us how to run the trial,” McConnell added. “You know, I’m not anxious to have this trial. So if she wants to hold onto the papers, go right ahead.”