President Trump unleashed on Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Monday afternoon in a pair of tweets.

Pelosi taunted Trump earlier Monday on the impeachment trial delay saying, “What’s his excuse now?”

The President asserted that Pelosi will lose the House and Speakership because of the impeachment hoax that was only supported by House Democrats in a partisan vote.

Trump also blasted Schumer for ‘trying to take over the trial’ in the Senate.

“No way!” Trump tweeted.

“Nancy Pelosi, who has already lost the House & Speakership once, & is about to lose it again, is doing everything she can to delay the zero Republican vote Articles of Impeachment. She is trying to take over the Senate, & Cryin’ Chuck is trying to take over the trial. No way!” Trump tweeted.

“What right does Crazy Nancy have to hold up this Senate trial. None! She has a bad case and would rather not have a negative decision. This Witch Hunt must end NOW with a trial in the Senate, or let her default & lose. No more time should be wasted on this Impeachment Scam!” Trump said.

The Democrats voted on party line to impeach president Trump on two separate articles of impeachment without naming any crimes.

Speaker Pelosi refused to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate unless they bow to her demands.

“We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side,” Pelosi told reporters after the party-line vote in the House. “And I would hope that that will be soon. … So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us. So hopefully it will be fair. And when we see what that is, we’ll send our managers.”

Pelosi is a tyrant who believes she is in charge of the Senate.

The Constitution is absolutely clear about the Senate’s authority. Article I, Section 3 says: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments,” Breitbart’s Joel Pollak wrote.

