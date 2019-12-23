Speaker of the House Nancy “Power of the Gavel” Pelosi (D-CA) responded Monday to President Trump’s attacks on her delaying sending articles of impeachment to the Senate. Pelosi, who presided over a Democrat led impeachment unprecedented for its unfairness to Republicans and the President, taunted Trump saying, “What’s his excuse now?”

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”

President Trump commented a few minutes later, “Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again!”

Last week after presiding over Trump’s impeachment by the House, Pelosi gloated to the AP:

”He just got impeached. He’ll be impeached forever. No matter what the Senate does. He’s impeached forever because he violated our Constitution. If I did nothing else, he saw the power of the gavel there.”

