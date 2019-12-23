(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — CNN analyst David Gergen warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she’s holding a “double-edged sword” by withholding the House-passed articles of impeachment from the Senate.

Joining Sunday night’s CNN Newsroom, Gergen — who was an adviser to former Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton — was asked to respond to Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short’s assessment that Pelosi “will yield” eventually and send the articles to the upper chamber.

Gergen said Short “has a point” and explained that Pelosi has found herself in a predicament.

