Muslim U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has released a video with a full-blown anti-Semitic rant on the occasion of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah.

Her message was directed to a movement called IfNotNow, which claims Israel is an “occupier” of land in the Middle East, among other things. Hanukkah is the eight-day Jewish celebration marking the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, which also is known as the Festival of Lights.

IfNotNow posted the video on Twitter, saying, “She wasn’t able to make it in person, but Congresswoman @RepRashida Tlaib sent this wonderful video to the folks at INN Detroit for their Chanukah party.”

Tlaib was a keynote speaker for a Muslim group that, according to the Washington Free Beacon, “traffics in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and that counts among its supporters many who seek Israel’s destruction.”

Her claims:

She told IfNotNow its “2020 platform calling for every public official to commit to defunding the occupation in Palestine is one that I can support very strongly.”

But the Israel Advocacy Movement reacted on Twitter, calling her message “gross.”

“Why can’t she just with us Happy Hanukkah? Would she say Happy Ramadan to all the Muslims fighting the Islamic Occupation of Mecca, or Happy Christmas to all the Catholics fighting the Catholic occupation of the Vatican. No, she’d just say happy Ramadan or Happy Christmas.

“Yet here she is hijacking a Jewish festival to attack Jews, and here’s the irony of it all: Hanukkah actually celebrates Jews fighting off a foreign army that was occupying Judea. Where’s Judea you might ask? Well it made up most of the West Bank and when the Romans conquered Judea, from the Jews, they renamed it to erase its Jewish roots.

“It’s most likely Rashida belongs to the Harb tribe from Arabia, hence her maiden name, ‘Harbi.’ When the Islamic armies came from Arabia, and conquered Israel, they adopted the Roman names. Neopolis became Nablus.

“Rashida’s celebrating Jewish independence in Judea by describing the Jews that live there as occupiers. If she finds Jews living in the West Bank of offensive, it’s probably best that she skip the Hanukkah message.”

Tlaib’s message sparked a robust discussion on Twitter.

Greg F. wrote: “The ‘Palestinians’ are the occupiers. No such placed as Palestine.”

Dumisani Washington said, “Dear anti-Semites and Israel-haters, Hanukkah is the celebration of your defeat.”

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy noted Tlaib’s video was “a very special Chanukah message for the far-leftist and anti-Israel group.”

Seth Mandel joined in the Twitter conversation: “At first I honestly couldn’t believe this was real. As horrible as Rashida Tlaib obviously is, could she possibly be this rotten, this bigoted?”

Daniel Tarman added: “Thank you for celebrating the holiday that recognizes Jewish nationhood and sovereignty over Jerusalem. Happy Happy Chanukah.”

Dov Lipman wrote: “Nice to see her holiday wishes, and your celebration of the holiday in which the Jews retook control of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and the Jews fought off their enemies in the Land of Israel – thousands of years ago, recognizing the Hewish connection to the land.”

One Twitter user posted a video from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

Johnson said: “Britain would not be Britain without its Jewish community. And we will stand with you and celebrate.”