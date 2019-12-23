Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) recently sent a videotaped Hanukkah greeting to members of a far left anti-Israel group, If Not Now, calling for defunding the “occupation in Palastine”, i.e. cutting off U.S. funding for Israel.

The video was filmed in Tlaib’s Congressional office in D.C. and closes with a slide featuring the Congresssional Seal.

“…Your 2020 platform calling for every public official to commit to defunding the occupation in Palastine and fighting anti-Semitism and white nationalism is one that I can support very strongly.”

She wasn’t able to make it in person, but Congresswoman @RepRashida Tlaib sent this wonderful video to the folks at INN Detroit for their Chanukah party. Thanks, Rashida! Check out the video and check the thread below for a INN Chanukah party near you soon! pic.twitter.com/LsoL1hLidt — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) December 20, 2019

One keen eyed observer notes Tlaib chose as her background a photo of the Dome of the Rock, a Mosque built on the the site of the Jewish Temple.

The incredible irony of 1) you celebrating with us this holiday that commemorates Jewish sovereignty in our ancestral homeland & 2) this video having a photo in the background of the Dome of the Rock, placed upon the Jewish holy site the rededication of which Chanukah celebrates — Yoni Fife (@yonifife) December 23, 2019

Another noted Tlaib might not be clear on what Hanukkah actually celebrates.

You just showed you don’t really know anything about Hanukkah. It’s more evidence that there really aren’t Jews in INN. FYI – Hanukkah is about Jews – indigenous to Israel & Jerusalem – throwing off conquerors trying to take Jerusalem and the land of Israel away from them. — Peter Tedeschi (@PeterTedeschi) December 23, 2019

