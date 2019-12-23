Congress has launched an investigation into the medical care of immigrant detainees, reports BuzzFeed News.

The subcommittee of the House Oversight and Reform Committee is asking for documents from the Department of Homeland Security as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties relating to allegations ICE had “systematically provided inadequate medical and mental healthcare.”

A BuzzFeed report published last week said immigrants held in jails around the U.S. received poor medical care, including an 8-year-old boy who had to have part of his forehead removed.

Another 16-year-old boy died of the flu after being left for hours without treatment.

“The Department’s failure to care for this sick child appears to be part of a troubling pattern of abuse and poor treatment of immigrants in the Department’s detention centers,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the Oversight and Reform Committee, said in a statement, per The Hill.

ICE said in a statement, it “takes very seriously the health, safety and welfare of those in our care, including those who come into ICE custody with prior medical conditions or who have never before received appropriate medical care.”