An anti-Trump Republican group announced new advertisements demanding testimony from White House officials in President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rails against windmills: ‘I never understood wind’ Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control Bolton says he doesn’t think Trump admin ‘really means it’ on stopping North Korea nukes MORE‘s impeachment trial.

The Republicans for the Rule of Law’s ad campaign features 11 new billboards and five new video ads, including one national ad that will air during “Fox & Friends” and “Lou Dobbs Louis (Lou) Carl DobbsOn The Money: Trump rules out total rollback of Chinese tariffs | Buttigieg unveils T child care, college, housing plan | Global billionaires’ wealth falls for first time since 2015 Trump rules out total rollback of Chinese tariffs Trump trade adviser pushes back on reports of US-China tariff deal MORE Tonight.”

Four other advertisements will be targeted at constituents of Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyIndependent voters will make Donald Trump a one-term president Susan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama Trump must skip presidential debates, create his own, dare Democrat to show up MORE (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSusan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama Uncertainty hangs over Trump impeachment trial Democrats hope to focus public’s attention on McConnell in impeachment battle MORE (R-Alaska), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSusan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama Democrats hope to focus public’s attention on McConnell in impeachment battle Democrats hit vulnerable GOP senators on anniversary of Trump tax plan MORE (R-Maine) and Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderSusan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn Overnight Health Care — Presented by That’s Medicaid — Turf war derails push on surprise medical bills | Bill would tax e-cigarettes to pay for anti-vaping campaign | .5M ad blitz backs vulnerable Dems on drug prices MORE (R-Tenn.) and will air during “Fox & Friends” and “Hannity.”

The video ads demand Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump had brief encounter with Giuliani on Saturday Trump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives Colbert presents ‘Once Upon Impeachment’ as new ‘animated classic’ MORE, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyRepublicans attack Pelosi for impeachment stalemate Senate Democrat: Pelosi ‘doing exactly the right thing’ withholding articles of impeachment Graham says he doesn’t think GOP senators will vote to compel testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton MORE, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoIran: US sanctions ‘reckless’ Kentucky will accept refugees, governor tells Trump administration Victims of embassy bombings worried they’ll be left out of Trump-Sudan deal MORE and former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonBolton says he doesn’t think Trump admin ‘really means it’ on stopping North Korea nukes Republicans attack Pelosi for impeachment stalemate Senate Democrat: Pelosi ‘doing exactly the right thing’ withholding articles of impeachment MORE be allowed to testify in front of the Senate.

“These witnesses must testify,” the national ad says. “Call your senators now.”

The digital billboards feature the four of them with duct tape over their mouths as well as the text “What is Trump hiding?” and a call to specific senators to push for testimony from them.

Chris Truax, the Republicans for Rule of Law spokesman, said the Senate needs to have a “fair and open trial” that includes testimony from these witnesses.

“Proper trials are seldom comfortable for the accused, but that’s no reason not to hold one, even if the accused is President Trump,” he said. “Impeachment is the ultimate check on abuse of power by the president, and future generations won’t thank us if we weaken it by treating it as just an exercise in partisan politics.”

The group also launched a billboard in Times Square earlier this month with the text “What is Trump hiding?” ahead of the House vote to impeach the president.

The House impeached Trump on two articles of impeachment last week, sending the matter to the Senate. The Senate will hold a trial in February to determine the president’s fate but is largely expected to acquit Trump.