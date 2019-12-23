Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Monday released his yearly Festivus grievances, including the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“I’ve got a lot of problems with all of you people and impeachment,” he tweeted, taking aim at Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for refusing to send the articles of impeachment passed by the House last week to the Senate.

“Take Nancy Pelosi (please). I don’t know if I can stop laughing long enough to air my grievances with Nancy. Her new plan is great – she is going to punish the president by NOT sending his impeachment to Senate? Next, maybe she’ll threaten to NOT send us anymore legislation?”

Festivus is a fictional holiday created by author Daniel O’Keefe and popularized by the TV show, “Seinfeld.”

Paul, who has compiled a Festivus grievances list since 2016, also took jabs at Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“It’s going to be really hard to live with myself if I don’t get to sit in a chair all day long for weeks at a time listening to people talk about Rudy Giuliani,” he tweeted.

“You do have to wonder how he was the best the president could think of for a lawyer – ‘hey, get me that guy who spills his guts on CNN and butt dials everyone in Washington. He can keep a secret!'”