Evangelical supporters of President Donald Trump are angry at a Christianity Today editorial calling for his impeachment because its writer, Mark Galli, exposed them during the Christmas holy season as being willing to “sell Jesus out” to support a “shameless conman,” Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday.

“The reason they’re so offended is it’s exposing all of them that they would take the shameless conman over the principles that they’re preaching in the holy season as we celebrate Jesus,” Sharpton, an MSNBC show host, told the network’s “Morning Joe.” “They would sell Jesus out if they felt they could get something from it is the inference he’s saying from his editorial, and that’s sad on many levels.”

Over the weekend, 200 conservative evangelical leaders closed ranks around Trump, writing to the publication’s president and CEO Tim Dalrymple that Galli’s editorial questioned their “spiritual integrity.”

Sharpton said Monday that Galli, who was a guest on his “PoliticsNation” program made it clear that his position was one of morality, not politics.

“By raising it to that level and putting it in that perspective, he not only exposes the president, but he exposes a lot of the evangelical leaders saying ‘I support the president on his judicial nominees. I support the president on a lot of things,’ which I don’t, but he (Galli) does,” said Sharpton.

He added that he thinks Galli’s editorial was a “devastating blow” and that he had challenged evangelicals that they were “selling their soul” to get some judicial appointments.

“Christianity Today” was founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, Sharpton noted, and also supported the impeachments of Presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon.

“Why all of a sudden is it so controversial with these leaders that they would come for the impeachment of Donald Trump when they did it to Bill Clinton?” said Sharpton.